Karolina Muchova beats Coco Gauff, reaches her maiden Wimbledon final

Journey

Path to final

As mentioned, Muchova reached her maiden Wimbledon semi-final. She endured a first-round exit on her previous four attempts (2022-2025). The Czech star is now 14-6 at the grass-court Major and 59-27 at Grand Slams. Her only other appearance in a Grand Slam final came at the 2023 French Open, where she lost to Iga Swiatek in three sets.