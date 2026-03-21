IPL 2026: Aakash Chopra raises concerns over RR's number 8

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has raised concerns over Rajasthan Royals's squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. In a video on X, Chopra analyzed the strengths and weaknesses of the team for this season. His main concern was about who would bat at number eight in the absence of all-rounder Sam Curran, who is likely to miss the tournament due to a groin injury.

Batting concerns Number 8 a big question mark for RR: Chopra Chopra has questioned who will bat at number 8 for RR and feels they might need to play South Africa's pace-bowling all-rounder Nandre Burger. Chopra said, "Sam Curran's absence has made the challenge much bigger. Who will bat at No. 8? Will that problem trouble them once again? They might have to play Nandre Burger." Despite this concern, he praised Rajasthan's batting and bowling depth for their versatility across phases of the game.

Batting prowess Batting and bowling depth key to RR's success Chopra highlighted the firepower in Rajasthan Royals's batting, naming players like Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer and Daniel Ferreira. He also mentioned Ravindra Jadeja and Jofra Archer as key players in the team. "Even in the pace-bowling department, you have bowlers who can operate across different phases." he said while praising their bowling attack.

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Captaincy spotlight Big opportunity for captain Riyan Parag in IPL 2026 Chopra also stressed that IPL 2026 is a big chance for the new captain, Riyan Parag, to prove his mettle. He said players like Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal could end up winning the Orange Cap this season. He added that it was a good opportunity for the captain to make a name for himself while discussing potential individual achievements in this year's tournament.

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Information What can be RR's probable playing XI this season? Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Riyan Parag (captain), Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Nandre Burger, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, and Sandeep Sharma. Impact Players: Tushar Deshpande and Shubham Dubey.