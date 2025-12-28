Year-ender: Women's singles Grand Slam winners of 2025 

The year 2025 saw multiple women stake their claim across the WTA Tour. While Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner dominated men's tennis, the women's segment saw four different Grand Slam Champions. Madison Keys , Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek , and Aryna Sabalenka reigned supreme at the four Majors. As the year reaches its business end, here's how these players won their respective Grand Slams.

Australian Open Keys defies odds to win maiden Major title The 2025 Australian Open women's singles final witnessed a thrilling face-off between top-ranked Sabalenka and Keys. While Sabalenka had the upper hand, Keys was coming off an incredible win against second-seeded Swiatek, having saved a match point. In a three-set final, Keys stunned Sabalenka with a score of 6-3, 2-6, 7-5. The former won her maiden Grand Slam title.

French Open Gauff beats Sabalenka in French Open final In June, Coco Gauff showed her incredible skills on clay, winning her maiden French Open title. In a final between the top two seeds, Gauff prevailed despite losing the first set. She eventually won 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4. Gauff became the third woman competing for the USA to secure the Roland Garros singles title since 1990, after Jennifer Capriati and Serena Williams.

Wimbledon Swiatek's exploits in Wimbledon final Days later, Polish No. 8 seed Iga Swiatek claimed the Wimbledon women's singles title. She outclassed Amanda Anisimova in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) to win her maiden Wimbledon title. As per Opta, Swiatek is the second player in the Open Era to win a women's singles Grand Slam final with a 6-0 6-0 scoreline after Steffi Graf at Roland Garros 1988.

US Open Sabalenka defends US Open title After losing two back-to-back finals in 2025, Sabalenka finally earned the Grand Slam trophy at the US Open. She defended her title after beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6 (3) in the summit clash. This was her 100th Grand Slam win. Sabalenka became the first player to win consecutive women's singles titles at the US Open since Serena Williams (2013-2014).