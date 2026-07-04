Both teams have been unbeaten throughout the tournament (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

England meet Australia in 2026 WT20 World Cup final: Preview

By Gaurav Tripathi 04:16 pm Jul 04, 202604:16 pm

What's the story

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is nearing its climax, with England and Australia set to face off in the final. The match will be played at Lord's, the Home of Cricket, on July 5. Both teams have been unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all their matches in the group stage and semi-finals. The final promises to be a showdown between two dominant sides who have played a different brand of cricket than their competitors. Here is the preview.