England meet Australia in 2026 WT20 World Cup final: Preview
What's the story
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is nearing its climax, with England and Australia set to face off in the final. The match will be played at Lord's, the Home of Cricket, on July 5. Both teams have been unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all their matches in the group stage and semi-finals. The final promises to be a showdown between two dominant sides who have played a different brand of cricket than their competitors. Here is the preview.
Details
Pitch report and other details
The Lord's pitch will be well-balanced, offering assistance to both pacers and spinners. Shorter boundaries will lead to plenty of runs. As the dew facor can come into play, the toss-winning skipper is likely to elect bowling. The match, which will get underway at 8:00pm IST, will be live telecast on JioStar Network Channels and streamed online on JioHotstar (App & Website).
AUS vs ENG
Both teams are unbeaten so far
Australia and England have both made it to the final without losing a single match in the tournament. The Aussies reached their eighth World Cup final by defeating West Indies in a one-sided semi-final. England made it to their fifth final after defeating South Africa by 40 runs in the second semi-final. The two teams are now gearing up for the ultimate encounter.
XIs
A look at the probable XIs
Australia (Probable XI): Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux (c), Kim Garth, Lucy Hamilton. England (Probable XI): Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Amy Jones (wk), Natalie Sciver-Brunt (c), Alice Capsey, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Dani Gibson, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.
Past encounters
A look at head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, the two sides have locked horns across 44 concluded WT20I matches. While the Aussies clinched 23 of these games, the remaining 21 went in England's favor (including Super Over finishes). The Brits have clinched 11 of their 17 games against Australia at home, losing only six. Their only meeting at Lord's took place in July 2023, where the Three Lions prevailed by five wickets.
WT20 WC
Australia, England to play their fourth final against each other
The two teams have faced each other seven times in the Women's T20 World Cup, with five of those encounters being knockout matches. The Aussies have won five of these clashes, including a tied group-stage affair in 2010, which advanced to the Super Over. Three of Australia's wins came in the final - 2012, 2014, and 2018. The remaining one came in the 2016 semi-final. England's only victories came in 2009 (semi-final) and 2012 (group stage).
Top performers
Here are the key performers
England's veteran opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge is the tournament's leading run-scorer with 294 runs at an average of 73.50 and a strike rate of 151.33. For Australia, Ellyse Perry is the team's highest run-scorer with 185 runs at an average of 46.25 and a strike rate of 135.03. Captain Sophie Molineux has been Australia's standout bowler with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.50. Sophie Ecclestone and Charlie Dean have claimed nine wickets apiece for the Brits.
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