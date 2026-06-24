Women's T20 WC: India meet Bangladesh in vital clash 

Venue analysis

A look at the pitch report

The pitch at Old Trafford usually offers a fair contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers can expect some help with pace and bounce early on, especially in overcast conditions where the ball can swing. As the match progresses, the surface settles down making it easier for batters to play their shots. The match, which will get underway at 7:00pm IST, will be live telecast on JioStar Network Channels and streamed online on JioHotstar (App & Website).