Women's T20 WC: India meet Bangladesh in vital clash
What's the story
India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in Match No. 23 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on June 25 at Old Trafford, Manchester. Currently, Team India is second on the Group A points table with two wins from three matches. A win in this match would greatly improve their chances of making it to the semifinals. Here we present the match preview.
Venue analysis
A look at the pitch report
The pitch at Old Trafford usually offers a fair contest between bat and ball. Fast bowlers can expect some help with pace and bounce early on, especially in overcast conditions where the ball can swing. As the match progresses, the surface settles down making it easier for batters to play their shots. The match, which will get underway at 7:00pm IST, will be live telecast on JioStar Network Channels and streamed online on JioHotstar (App & Website).
Campaign
Journey of the two sides
India started their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on a high note, winning their first two matches against Pakistan and Netherlands. However, they faced a major setback when they lost to South Africa by six wickets on Sunday. Meanwhile, Bangladesh started their campaign with a low-scoring win over the Dutch side. The team then lost to Australia before managing an impressive bowling display to beat Pakistan by 23 runs in Southampton.
Current standing
A crucial match for both teams
Bangladesh Women are currently fourth on the points table with two wins from three matches. While the third-placed South Africa also own two wins and a defeat, table-toppers Australia have won each of their four games. As the semifinal race heats up, the loser of this game will be left depending on other results to advance further in the tourney.
Team stats
Here is the head-to-head record
As per ESPNcricinfo, India have won 20 of the 23 WT20I games against the Tigresses while losing just three. The former has won each of the last seven clashes between the two sides. Coming to their past meeting in the WT20 World Cups, India have won each of their three previous games against Bangladesh.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
India (Probable XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Juairiya Ferdous, Dilara Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana (c) (wk), Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are two of the only three batters to have scored over 4,000 runs in Women's T20Is. In the ongoing edition, the 21-year-old Shree Charani has taken 10 wickets from just three games at an impressive economy rate of 5.33. Shorna Akter played a brilliant cameo (39* off 22) in her last outing against Pakistan. The same game saw Sanjida Akter Meghla take a fine three-wicket haul (3/21).
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