India kick-start Women's T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan: Preview 

Historical advantage

India's dominance over Pakistan in WT20Is

In WT20Is, India have been the dominant force with a stellar record against Pakistan. Of the 16 head-to-head clashes, India have won 13 while losing just three, as per ESPNcricinfo. The two teams have also faced each other in eight T20 World Cup matches, with India winning six. Their last WT20I meeting was at the 2024 WT20 World Cup in Dubai, where India won by six wickets.