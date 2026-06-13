Listing highest team totals in Women's T20 World Cup history 

#4

194/5 by India vs New Zealand, 2018

India take the fourth spot on this list as their best score at the event reads 194/5 against New Zealand in 2018. The game, which took place in Guyana, saw Harmanpreet Kaur become the first Indian to score a century in WT20Is. She slammed a 51-ball 103 while batting at five. Jemimah Rodrigues assisted her skipper with a fine 59. Responding to the challenging total, the White Ferns were restricted to 160/9.