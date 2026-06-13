Listing highest team totals in Women's T20 World Cup history
What's the story
Team England has set a new record for the highest team total in Women's T20 World Cup history. The hosts scored an impressive 219/1 against Sri Lanka in the 2026 event opener at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Friday. Danni Wyatt-Hodge's hundred led the proceedings for the Brits as they recorded a comfortable win. On this note, we look at the highest team totals in Women's T20 World Cups.
#1
219/1 by England vs Sri Lanka, 2026
As mentioned, Wyatt-Hodge played a key role in England's record-breaking total, scoring an unbeaten 105 off just 62 balls. She laid the foundation with a mammoth 135-run opening stand alongside Amy Jones (53). After Jones' dismissal in the 14th over, skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt (46*) joined Wyatt-Hodge and the two added an unbeaten 84-run stand off 38 balls. Chasing a massive 220-run target, Sri Lanka perished for 132 with Freya Kemp claiming a four-fer.
#2
213/5 by England vs Pakistan, 2023
The only other 200-plus total in WT20 WC history also belongs to England. They had racked up a mammoth 213/5 against Pakistan in the 2023 WT20 WC match in Cape Town. Wyatt-Hodge (59), Sciver-Brunt (81*), and Amy Jones (47) did the bulk of the scoring for the Brits that day. The likes of Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, and Sophie Ecclestone derailed Pakistan's chase. They were hence restricted to 99/9 in 20 overs.
#3
195/3 by South Africa vs Thailand, 2020
The 2020 event saw South Africa come near the 200-run mark, having posted 195/3 against minnows Thailand. Lizelle Lee was the star of the show, as the opener lit up the Canberra Stadium with her brilliant hundred (101 off 60 balls). Sune Luus's 61* powered the Proteas in the latter half of the innings. Responding to the mammoth score, Thailand were all out for 82.
#4
194/5 by India vs New Zealand, 2018
India take the fourth spot on this list as their best score at the event reads 194/5 against New Zealand in 2018. The game, which took place in Guyana, saw Harmanpreet Kaur become the first Indian to score a century in WT20Is. She slammed a 51-ball 103 while batting at five. Jemimah Rodrigues assisted her skipper with a fine 59. Responding to the challenging total, the White Ferns were restricted to 160/9.