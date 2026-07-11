South Africa's Jayden Adams dies; played FIFA World Cup 2026
What's the story
Jayden Adams, a talented midfielder for South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns, has died at the young age of 25. The news comes just weeks after he represented his country in the FIFA World Cup. Adams played in all three of South Africa's group matches during the tournament, helping them reach the knockout stages before they were eliminated by co-hosts Canada. Here's more.
Official statement
South African Minister of Sport expresses shock
Gayton McKenzie, South Africa's Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, expressed his shock over Adams's death. "It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams," he said in a statement. "South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters who watched him grow from a promising academy prospect into a full Bafana Bafana international."
Ongoing inquiry
Police launch investigation into Adams's death
The minister did not reveal the cause of death but appealed to the media and public for restraint and compassion during this difficult time for Adams's family and Mamelodi Sundowns. The South African police have launched an investigation after a 25-year-old man's body was discovered at a house in Schotschekloof, Cape Town. As per BBC Sport, Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that "circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation." The cause of Adams's death remains unknown as authorities continue their probe.
Career highlights
Adams enjoyed a successful club career
Adams began his career at Stellenbosch FC, where he became the club's first academy product to sign a professional contract. He made 139 appearances for the club and helped them win the 2023 Carling Knockout. In January 2025, he joined Mamelodi Sundowns. Adams was part of South Africa's squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations before being called up for the World Cup.
Union's tribute
SAFPU pays tribute to Adams
The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) expressed its devastation at Adams's untimely death. The statement read, "Jayden had only recently represented South Africa at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, carrying the hopes of the nation with pride, courage, and distinction." It added that his passing is an immeasurable loss to his family, teammates, clubs, and the entire football fraternity.
Twitter Post
RIP!
Heartbreaking news. South Africa international and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams has sadly passed away at the age of 2,5, @SundayWorldZA confirm. 💔🇿🇦— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2026
Adams recently made his World Cup debut with South Africa and played a key role in Mamelodi Sundowns’ successful CAF… pic.twitter.com/NfRXLr57q7