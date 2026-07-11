South Africa's Jayden Adams dies; played FIFA World Cup 2026

Ongoing inquiry

Police launch investigation into Adams's death

The minister did not reveal the cause of death but appealed to the media and public for restraint and compassion during this difficult time for Adams's family and Mamelodi Sundowns. The South African police have launched an investigation after a 25-year-old man's body was discovered at a house in Schotschekloof, Cape Town. As per BBC Sport, Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed that "circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation." The cause of Adams's death remains unknown as authorities continue their probe.