World Cup: England suffer Jarell Quansah blow ahead of quarter-finals

Potential appeal

Appeal against red card unlikely from England's end

Following the decision, it remains to be seen how England will respond. There had been speculation that Tuchel might appeal against the red card, which he deemed unjust. However, under current game laws, a player who endangers an opponent's safety can be shown a straight red card regardless of whether they make contact with the ball or not. This is likely why England chose not to appeal Quansah's case in the first place.