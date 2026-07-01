World Cup: England suffer Jarell Quansah blow ahead of quarter-finals
What's the story
England defender Jarell Quansah was handed a two-match ban for serious foul play during the last-16 match against Mexico. The decision was made after an investigation into his conduct, which violated Article 14 of FIFA's code of conduct. The incident occurred when Quansah, who was playing as a right-back at the time, received a straight red card in the 54th minute for a reckless tackle on Jesus Gallardo.
Match impact
Quansah's absence leaves England with limited options at right-back
The ban means Quansah will miss England's quarter-final match against Norway on Saturday, and a potential semi-final clash with either Argentina or Switzerland next week. His absence leaves coach Thomas Tuchel with limited options at right-back. Reece James has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in England's second group game against Ghana, while Djed Spence was only fit enough to start on the bench during the 3-2 victory over Mexico after nursing an injury.
Potential appeal
Appeal against red card unlikely from England's end
Following the decision, it remains to be seen how England will respond. There had been speculation that Tuchel might appeal against the red card, which he deemed unjust. However, under current game laws, a player who endangers an opponent's safety can be shown a straight red card regardless of whether they make contact with the ball or not. This is likely why England chose not to appeal Quansah's case in the first place.