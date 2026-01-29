WPL 2026: GG, MI to clash in bid for playoffs

The 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL) playoff race is heating up as Mumbai Indians gear up to face Gujarat Giants in Match 19. The league stage's penultimate clash will be held at Vadodara's BCA Stadium on January 30. Under Ashleigh Gardner's leadership, the Giants are currently second on the points table. Meanwhile, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI are back to winning ways after three successive defeats.

Match details Pitch report and head-to-head record The pitch at BCA Stadium has improved of late, with teams scoring over 170 runs. The teams have fared well in the second innings despite being unable to chase the targets. Despite the results, the captains winning the toss prefer to chase here. In terms of head-to-head record, MI hold an 8-0 lead against the Giants so far. Earlier this season, MI defeated GG by seven wickets.

Team analysis WPL 2026: Playoff scenarios While Royal Challengers Bengaluru have already qualified for the playoffs, second-placed GG recently defeated Delhi Capitals in a final-ball thriller. They require a win to outrightly seal the second playoff berth. Otherwise, their place would depend on other results. Meanwhile, MI desperately require a win to stay alive in the playoff race. They are currently third in the standings, having recently defeated RCB.

Line-ups Probable XIs for both teams MI (Probable XI): Sajeevan Sajana, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amelia Kerr, Rahila Firdous (wicket-keeper), Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shabnim Ismail, and Poonam Khemnar. GG (Probable XI): Beth Mooney (wicket-keeper), Sophie Devine, Anushka Sharma, Ashleigh Gardner (captain), Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Renuka Singh Thakur, and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

