WTC final: Preview, timing, TV listing and Dream11 team prediction

Written by Rajdeep Saha Twitter Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 01:14 pm

New Zealand will be confident after their win over England in the recently concluded Test series

The Indian cricket team is all set to take on New Zealand in the ICC World Test Championship final, starting tomorrow at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Both teams are well stocked in terms of personnel and have the desired experience on offer. Notably, New Zealand will be confident after beating England recently. Ahead of a cracking battle, we present the complete preview.

Team India

Team selection will be a headache for India

Looking at Team India's squad, the focus will be on who makes the cut. The management could opt for six batsmen and five bowlers, including spin twins Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. They could also go with a relatively safer option with seven batsmen and four bowlers. Also, one pacer between Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami could be included.

NZ

New Zealand have a settled unit to make the difference

The Kiwis have a settled unit on offer and the return of Kane Williamson is the icing on the cake. What makes New Zealand a step above India is the famed bowling attack. The likes of Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, and Trent Boult have what it takes to make a serious impact. All-rounder Kyle Jamieson as the fourth pacer is a bonus.

Pitch

Here's the pitch report

The Ageas Bowl curator recently revealed that the wicket here will offer pace, swing, and bounce. This could make life difficult for batsmen initially. It is also understood that Southampton might have overcast weather on most days of the final. As a result, the seamers will be in action throughout the match. Spin could come into play as the match progresses.

Dream11

Here's the Dream11 team prediction

Dream11 team prediction, option 1: Batsmen: Devon Conway, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Ross Taylor, Rishabh Pant All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee Dream11 team prediction, option 2: Batsmen: Devon Conway, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli, Ross Taylor, Rishabh Pant All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Ishant Sharma

Information

When and where can one watch the match in India?

The match is set to start at 3:30 PM IST and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Notably, the WTC final can be streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Records

Williamson and Kohli can achieve these records

Williamson has amassed 7,129 Test runs at an average of 53.60. Notably, Williamson can become New Zealand's second-highest run-scorer in the format by surpassing former skipper Stephen Fleming (7,172). 32-year-old Indian skipper Virat Kohli has racked up 7,490 runs at an average of 52.37. He is 10 shy of amassing 7,500 career Test runs and will become the sixth Indian batter to do so.