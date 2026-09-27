2nd ODI: Australia's Xavier Bartlett hammers 26-ball fifty vs SA
What's the story
South Africa claimed a 32-run win against Australia in the second ODI at the Wanderers. South Africa's win helped them seal the series 2-0 with a game to spare. David Miller's career-best 142 and Temba Bavuma's 103 helped them score 365/9. In reponse, Australia scored 333/10 in 49.5 overs. Batting at number 8, Xavier Bartlett scored a fine fifty. However, it was too late.
Knock
Bartlett spices things up for the Aussies
Bartlett came in when Australia were 251/6. He added 61 runs with Jack Edwards for the 7th wicket.
His knock of 50 came off 28 balls. Notably, he completed his fifty off 26 balls.
He smashed five sixes and 2 fours.
Lizaad Williams dismissed Bartlett in the 48th over of Australia's innings and ending any hope of a chase.
Information
2nd fifty for Bartlett in ODIs
Bartlett's knock of 50 saw him race to 122 runs in ODIs from 11 matches (8 innings). He clocked his 2nd fifty and averages 15.25. Overall in the 50-over format, he owns 204 runs from 33 matches (20 innings) at 12.75 (50s: 2).