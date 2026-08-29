Who can be Team India's next big superstar in cricket?
What's the story
Over generaitons, the Indian cricket team has witnessed several superstars who made a huge presence on the field and also enjoyed a status off it. From Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev to that of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, India have been blessed with some incredible talents. In terms of the next big superstar, one can feel Yashasvi Jaiswal has the credentials.
Context
Why does this story matter?
Jaiswal has already cemented his place in India's Test team and will likely to don the role of an opener for years to come.
He is only 24 years old and is expected to hit the peak of his career in a couple of years.
Jaiswal is also waiting to get into the ODI XI after Rohit Sharma's retirement and can also draft himself into T20Is.
Tests
Jaiswal has already stamped his authority in red-ball cricket
Jaiswal made his Test debut for India against West Indies in 2023.
He hasn't looked back since then, having gone on to earn 31 appearances.
From 55 innings, the dashing opener has racked up 2,612 runs at 47.49. He has already hit 7 tons and 13 fifties.
Jaiswal has already hammered tons in Australia, England and West Indies to show he can be counted upon overseas.
White-ball
What about his white-ball journey?
Jaiswal is part of the Indian ODI set-up but is waiting his chance.
In six matches, he owns 285 runs at 71.25 (100s: 2).
He is expected to form a solid opening base alongside Shubman Gill in 50-over cricket.
Jaiswal has also played 23 T20Is, scoring 723 runs at 36.15 (100s: 1, 50s: 5).
Currently, he isn't part of the set-up with immense competition for places.