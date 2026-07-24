Who is youngest to register international 50-plus score (FM teams)?
What's the story
India's teenage batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has created history by becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in men's international cricket. The record-breaking feat came during the first T20I match of the three-match series against Zimbabwe in Harare. At just 15 years and 118 days old, Sooryavanshi became the first batter to reach this milestone before turning 16. On this note, we look at the youngest batters to register a 50-plus score in international cricket (FM teams).
#1
15y 118d - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
As mentioned, Sooryavanshi now tops this elite list.
Earlier this year, the batter (aged 15 years and 99 days) also became the second-youngest player to debut for a full-member team in international cricket.
Meanwhile, the southpaw reached his maiden half-century in just 18 balls, showcasing an aggressive batting style that left Zimbabwe's bowlers scrambling.
His innings included four boundaries and as many sixes as India chased down a modest target of 126 with ease.
#2
16y 213d - Sachin Tendulkar
Sooryavanshi's explosive innings saw him surpass Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.
The latter was 16 years and 213 days old when he struck a brilliant 59 during the 1989 Faisalabad Test against Pakistan.
Batting at six, Tendulkar played a gritty knock and faced 172 balls.
He also struck four boundaries as India posted 288/10 while batting first in the drawn Test.
No other batter owns a 50-plus score in Tests before his 17th birthday.
#3
16y 214d - Shahid Afridi
Pakistan's Shahid Afridi is the only other batter with an international 50-plus score before turning 17.
The all-rounder was 16 years and 214 days old when he tormented Sri Lankan bowlers in the 1996 Nairobi ODI.
Batting at three, he struck a sensational hundred off just 37 balls. This remained the fastest ODI century for almost two decades.
Afridi smashed 11 sixes and six fours en route to his 40-ball 102 as Pakistan finished at 371/9 and later won by 82 runs.