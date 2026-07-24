Who is youngest to register international 50-plus score (FM teams)? 

As mentioned, Sooryavanshi now tops this elite list.

Earlier this year, the batter (aged 15 years and 99 days) also became the second-youngest player to debut for a full-member team in international cricket.

Meanwhile, the southpaw reached his maiden half-century in just 18 balls, showcasing an aggressive batting style that left Zimbabwe's bowlers scrambling.

His innings included four boundaries and as many sixes as India chased down a modest target of 126 with ease.