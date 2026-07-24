Youngest players to score a half-century in men's T20Is

Sooryavanshi became the first batter to attain this milestone before his 16th birthday.

The southpaw played aggressively and smashed 50 runs off 19 balls, hitting four fours and as many sixes.

His efforts meant India chased down a modest target of 126 with ease.

Earlier this year, the batter (aged 15 years and 99 days) also became the second-youngest player to debut for a full-member team in international cricket.