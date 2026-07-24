Youngest players to score a half-century in men's T20Is
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, on Thursday, made history by becoming the youngest player to score a half-century in men's T20 internationals. The batting sensation achieved this feat during the first T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare, scoring his maiden T20I fifty at the age of 15 years and 118 days. On this note, we list down the youngest batters to score their maiden fifty in men's T20Is.
#1
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 15y 118d
Sooryavanshi became the first batter to attain this milestone before his 16th birthday.
The southpaw played aggressively and smashed 50 runs off 19 balls, hitting four fours and as many sixes.
His efforts meant India chased down a modest target of 126 with ease.
Earlier this year, the batter (aged 15 years and 99 days) also became the second-youngest player to debut for a full-member team in international cricket.
#2
Louis Bruce - 16y 56d
Sooryavanshi broke the previous record held by Gibraltar's Louis Bruce
At the age of 16 years and 56 days, the latter scored 60 off 53 deliveries against Malta in August 2021.
Having opened the innings, Bruce scored five fours as Gibraltar scored 148/5. They later lost by eight wickets.
Just one day later, he enjoyed another memorable outing against Malta during the 2021 Valletta Cup, scoring 58 off 45 balls.
#2
Kavin Chaddha - 16y 76d
Indonesia's Kavin Chaddha is third on the list, having accomplished the milestone at the age of 16 years and 76 days.
Batting at three, the youngster recorded a score of 60 runs off just 37 deliveries against Sweden in April this year.
His stunning knock was laced with eight fours and a couple of sixes as Indonesia (148/6) comfortably accomplished the 146-run target.