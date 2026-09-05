Listing youngest full-member team batters with centuries in T20Is
What's the story
Lhuan-dre Pretorius has set a new world record by becoming the youngest player from an ICC Full Member nation to score a century in T20I cricket. The South African sensation achieved this feat during the T20I Tri-Series match against hosts Namibia in Windhoek. Opening the batting, Pretorius scored an unbeaten 101 off just 53 balls, hitting five fours and eight sixes in the process. On this note, we look at the youngest full-member team batters to score centuries in T20I cricket.
#1
Lhuan-dre Pretorius - 20y & 161d
As mentioned, Pretorius now tops this list as his maiden hundred came at the age of 20 years and 161 days.
His innings came as part of a blistering opening 156-run partnership with Connor Esterhuizen (88), which set the stage for South Africa's mammoth total of 228/4.
Pretorius completed his century off 52 balls before perishing in the 20th over.
Riding on his brilliance, South Africa won the contest by 11 runs.
#2
Hazratullah Zazai - 20y & 337d
Afghanistan's Hazratullah Zazai had previously held the record, having scored a ton at 20 years and 337 days old.
The left-handed opener gave Ireland bowlers a hard time in the 2019 Dehradun T20I.
Zazai scored runs all over the park and returned unbeaten on 162*(62).
He scored 11 fours and 16 sixes as Afghanistan finished at 278/3, the then-highest T20I total for a full-member team.
Meanwhile, Ireland were later restricted to 194/6.
#3
Yashasvi Jaiswal - 21y 279d
Indian batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal takes the third spot, as his maiden hundred came at 21 years and 279 days old.
The southpaw starred in India's win against Nepal in the 2023 Asian Games men's T20I event in Hangzhou.
Jaiswal slammed a historic century as India compiled 202/4 (20). Jaiswal became the first Indian to smash an Asian Games ton.
He slammed 100 off 49 balls, a knock laced with 8 fours and 7 sixes, as India won the duel by 23 runs.