Listing youngest full-member team batters with centuries in T20Is

As mentioned, Pretorius now tops this list as his maiden hundred came at the age of 20 years and 161 days.

His innings came as part of a blistering opening 156-run partnership with Connor Esterhuizen (88), which set the stage for South Africa's mammoth total of 228/4.

Pretorius completed his century off 52 balls before perishing in the 20th over.

Riding on his brilliance, South Africa won the contest by 11 runs.