Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams his maiden ton as U-19 captain: Stats

Vaibhav Suryavanshi , the stand-in captain of the India Under-19 cricket team, scored a stunning century in the third and final Youth ODI against South Africa at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. The young prodigy scored a quickfire 127 off just 74 balls, forming a 227-run opening stand with Aaron George. This was his first century as India's captain in Youth ODIs. It came in just his third match as skipper.

Knock Suryavanshi's aggressive innings in Benoni Suryavanshi's innings was nothing short of explosive, as he scored 9 fours and a whopping 10 sixes. The young captain started aggressively and reached his half-century in just 24 balls. He brought up his ton off just 63 balls in the 23rd over and hit three more fours and two sixes before being dismissed by Ntando Soni.

Records Suryavanshi adds more records to his tally Suryavanshi's 63-ball century is now the joint fourth fastest in Youth ODIs, alongside Pakistan's Qasim Akram. Notably, the former already holds the second-fastest (52 balls) and third-fastest tons (56 balls) in Youth ODIs. In the last match against South Africa, Suryavanshi recorded the joint third-fastest fifty in Youth ODIs, with Afghanistan's Azmatullah Omarzai (also 19 balls).

Information Suryavanshi leads victorious Team India Suryavanshi is leading India Under-19 in place of Ayush Mhatre, who earlier sustained a wrist injury. India won the first two matches of the Youth ODI series by 25 runs and eight wickets, respectively, both via the DLS method.