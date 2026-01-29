Adam Zampa dismisses Babar Azam for 4th time in T20Is
What's the story
Adam Zampa dismissed Babar Azam in the 1st T20I between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Australia's spin ace Zampa was instrumental in the contest, taking four wickets for 24 runs from his 4 overs. Notably, he dismissed Babar at a crucial juncture. Babar got a start and was batting on 24 when Zampa got him. Pakistan managed 168/8 in 20 overs.
Information
Zampa gets Babar for 24
Babar scored a 20-ball 24 for Pakistan after coming to bat in at number four. In the 14th over, he dispatched Zampa for a six off the first ball before being trapped LBW off the 5th ball. A googly turned in and Babar was trapped.
Numbers
4th dismissal for Babar against Zampa
Zampa, who completed 400 scalps in the 20-over format with his four-fer, has now dismissed Babar on 4 occasions in T20Is from 9 innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, Zampa has conceded 78 runs off 77 balls, bowling 21 dot balls. Babar averages 19.5 in this duel against Zampa. Overall in T20s, Babar owns 92 runs off 85 balls against Zampa (4 dismissals).