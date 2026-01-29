Adam Zampa dismissed Babar Azam in the 1st T20I

Adam Zampa dismisses Babar Azam for 4th time in T20Is

By Rajdeep Saha 06:52 pm Jan 29, 202606:52 pm

What's the story

Adam Zampa dismissed Babar Azam in the 1st T20I between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Australia's spin ace Zampa was instrumental in the contest, taking four wickets for 24 runs from his 4 overs. Notably, he dismissed Babar at a crucial juncture. Babar got a start and was batting on 24 when Zampa got him. Pakistan managed 168/8 in 20 overs.