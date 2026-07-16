2nd T20I: Can Bangladesh bounce back against Zimbabwe?
What's the story
Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will clash in the second T20I of their three-match series on July 17 at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Zimbabwe lead the series 1-0 after winning the first T20I by 32 runs. They prevailed despite a hostile spell by Nahid Rana. The match is expected to be a thrilling affair as Bangladesh aim to avoid another series defeat.
Conditions
Pitch report and other details
As seen in the opener, the Queens Sports Club pitch will likely be balanced. It has an average first-innings score of around 160.
The weather is expected to be clear with no chance of rain, providing ideal conditions for a full game.
The match, starting at 4:00pm IST, can be streamed live on FanCode (app and website).
Performance
First T20I recap
In the series opener, Zimbabwe scored 170/6 in their allotted 20 overs despite Nahid Rana's four-fer.
Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza, and Ryan Burl scored the majority of runs.
Despite Yasir Ali's 54, Bangladesh were restricted to 138 in 19 overs. Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani took four wickets each.
Batting has let Bangladesh down on their tour so far.
Lineups
A look at likely XIs
Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicket-keeper), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (captain), Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, and Blessing Muzarabani.
Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy (captain), Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, and Nahid Rana.
Information
Head-to-head record
According to ESPNcricinfo, the two teams have clashed in 26 T20Is to date, with Bangladesh winning 17. Zimbabwe have emerged victorious on the remaining nine occasions. On Zimbabwean soil, the hosts have five wins and four defeats against Bangladesh.
Performers
Key players to watch out for
After his exploits in the ODI series and the first T20I, Bangladesh would pin their hopes on Nahid Rana. The express pacer recorded his career-best T20I figures in the series opener.
Bennett has been in solid form this year, scoring 336 runs from seven T20Is at an average of 112 (SR: 136.03).
Meanwhile, Muzarabani has 17 wickets from seven T20Is at 12.05 in 2026.
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