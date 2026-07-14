Confident Zimbabwe host Bangladesh in Bulawayo: 1st T20I preview
What's the story
Zimbabwe is on a high in men's international cricket after historic wins over Australia and Sri Lanka in the 2026 T20 World Cup. They will now take on Bangladesh in the first match of the three-match T20I series at Bulawayo's Queens Sports Club on July 15. Having sealed the Test and ODI leg, Zimbabwe will be looking to carry their momentum into the T20Is. Here is the match preview.
Match details
Notable details ahead of the match
The pitch in Bulawayo is expected to be low and slow with no threat of rain.
Spinners can make a significant impact in the middle overs.
Seamers are also expected to get some assistance with the new ball.
The toss-winning skipper is hence likely to elect fielding.
The match, starting at 4:00pm IST, can be streamed live on FanCode (app and website).
Team challenges
Bangladesh to miss key players in this series
Bangladesh were recently whitewashed 3-0 at home by Australia in their last T20I series.
The team is without key players Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, and Hasan Mahmud as they are participating in the Lanka Premier League.
To make matters worse, fast-bowling spearhead Mustafizur Rahman has been ruled out of the tour due to a grade 1 tear of his right hamstring and meniscal degeneration of his right knee suffered during the ODI series.
Team lineup
Here are the key line-up details
Sikandar Raza will lead Zimbabwe in the T20I series.
Ben Curran was named as an injury replacement during the T20 World Cup and could make his T20I debut in this series.
In the absence of regular captain Litton, Towhid Hridoy will lead Bangladesh.
Mosaddek could make his first T20I appearance since 2022, while Abdul Gaffar Saqlain is likely to start as Bangladesh's third seamer alongside Rana and Shoriful Islam.
Team composition
A look at the probable XIs
Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza.
Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy (c), Yasir Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam.
H2H
Bangladesh lead the numbers
The two teams have faced each other in a total of 25 T20I matches to date, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Out of these, Bangladesh have won 17 while Zimbabwe have emerged victorious on the remaining eight occasions.
On Zimbabwe soil, the hosts have four wins and as many defeats against the Bangladeshi side.
Bangladesh have won five of their last six T20Is against Zimbabwe.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Bangladesh captain Towhid Hridoy has hammered 569 T20 runs in 2026 while averaging a solid 47.41.
Raza is the only player from a Full Member nation with the double of 3,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is.
The in-form Shoriful Islam has claimed 32 T20 wickets in 2026 at a sensational economy of 6.79.
With 114 scalps at 21.36, Richard Ngarava is Zimbabwe's leading wicket-taker in T20Is.
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