Zimbabwe eye series win against Bangladesh: 2nd ODI preview
What's the story
After a low-scoring opener, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh will square off in the second ODI at Harare Sports Club on Thursday. The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 after defending just 141 in the opening clash. Although Nahid Rana took a record six-fer, Zimbabwe bowled out Bangladesh for 116 in 33.1 overs. Zimbabwe can now record their second successive ODI series win against Bangladesh.
Details
Pitch report and other details
Like the 1st ODI, the Harare pitch will aid the fast bowlers. The key for batters will be to settle down and play on merit, rather than throwing their wicket with a rash stroke. The weather is expected to be clear throughout the match. The match, starting at 1:00pm IST, can be streamed live on FanCode (app and website). However, the live telecast is not available in India.
Match recap
How the 1st ODI panned out
Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning upset against Bangladesh in the first ODI in Harare. The match was a bowlers' delight, with both teams getting bowled out. After being asked to bat first, Zimbabwe struggled to post a defendable total of just 141/10 in 36.4 overs. Nahid Rana took 6/21, the best bowling figures for Bangladesh in ODIs. Zimbabwe's bowlers then put up an impressive collective effort to dismiss Bangladesh for a 116 (33.1 overs).
Probable XI
Will Litton Das play?
Litton Das, who missed the opener for Bangladesh, could be available for the next two games. However, it remains to be seen if Bangladesh excludes Nurul Hasan, their top-scorer in the opener. Bangladesh's likely XI: Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan (wicket-keeper), Towhid Hridoy, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (captain), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Nahid Rana.
Information
Zimbabwe's likely XI
Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Ben Curran, Brian Bennett, Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande (wicket-keeper), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava (captain), and Blessing Muzarabani.
Information
Head-to-head record
According to ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have clashed in 82 ODIs since 1997. The visitors have a 51-31 lead over Zimbabwe. The last ODI series between the two sides saw Zimbabwe beat Bangladesh 2-1 at home (in 2022).
Performers
Players in spotlight
Nahid Rana will once again have the limelight, having set records with his six-fer. The express pacer is currently the highest wicket-taker in ODIs this year. He owns 26 wickets from just eight ODIs at 14.84, including 3 fifers. Mustafizur Rahman isn't far behind, with 16 wickets at 18.37. Meanwhile, Towhid Hridoy averages 74.60 with the bat this year. Notably, Zimbabwe played their first ODI since August 2025.