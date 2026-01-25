13,000 flights canceled as massive winter storm paralyzes United States

A massive winter storm has wreaked havoc across the United States , affecting around 140 million people. The National Weather Service has issued severe weather warnings from New Mexico to New England. The storm is expected to bring heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain from Saturday through Monday. Meteorologist Allison Santorelli warned that "the snow and the ice will be very, very slow to melt and won't be going away any time soon, and that's going to hinder any recovery efforts."

Emergency response President declares emergencies, FEMA prepares for storm impact In light of the severe weather conditions, US President Donald Trump has declared emergencies in at least a dozen states. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has also pre-positioned resources and personnel across several states to deal with the storm's impact. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem urged residents to stay home if possible, asking everyone "to be smart - stay home if possible."

State alert New Jersey governor warns of unprecedented storm New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill warned of an unprecedented storm, announcing travel restrictions for commercial vehicles and a speed limit on highways. She advised residents to stay indoors over the weekend. The winter storm has caused around 120,000 power outages across its path, with Texas and Louisiana being the worst-hit states.

Advertisement

Travel chaos Winter storm disrupts travel, schools across US The winter storm has also disrupted travel across the country, with around 13,000 flights canceled over the weekend. Major airports such as Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport were severely affected. In Georgia's northern regions, residents were advised to stay off roads for at least 48 hours due to the potential for "perhaps the biggest ice storm we have expected in more than a decade."

Advertisement

Cancelations Schools, events canceled as winter storm hits US Schools in Philadelphia and Houston announced closures for Monday due to the storm. Some southern universities also canceled classes. Events such as Mardi Gras parades in Louisiana were either canceled or rescheduled. The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville held its Saturday night radio performance without an audience due to the weather conditions.