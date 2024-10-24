Philippines: 24 killed as tropical storm triggers floods, landslides
Tropical Storm Trami has left at least 24 people dead in the northeastern Philippines, with most of the deaths due to drowning in the Bicol region and Quezon province. The death toll is expected to rise as more reports come in from areas cut off by flooding and landslides. The storm has triggered widespread flooding and landslides, sweeping away vehicles and marooning residents on rooftops.
Storm's impact and government response
In wake of the disaster, the government has closed schools and offices throughout Luzon, barring those engaged in disaster response. Trami hit land in Isabela province after midnight and passed over Aguinaldo town in Ifugao with winds of 95kph (95km/h) and gusts of up to 160kph (159km/h). It is expected to reach the South China Sea later on Thursday.
Bicol region and Naga city bear the brunt
The Bicol region, southeast of Manila, has been worst affected with at least 20 people killed. Among the dead are seven residents of Naga city which witnessed flash floods as Trami neared. The city received over two months' worth of rainfall in 24 hours at high tide. Regional police chief Brigadier General Andre Dizon said "we can't rescue them all at once because there are so many and we need additional motorboats."
Over 2 million people affected by the storm
Flash floods in Naga city submerged vehicles, while mudflows from Mayon volcano engulfed several others in Albay province. The storm continues to hamper relief efforts with ongoing severe weather conditions. More than two million people have been affected by Trami, with 75,400 displaced from their homes seeking shelter on safer ground.