Tropical storm Trami has wreaked havoc in the Philippines, particularly in the Bicol region and Naga city, causing floods and landslides that have claimed 24 lives.

The storm, with winds up to 95kph, has led to the displacement of over 75,400 people, affecting more than two million in total.

The storm, with winds up to 95kph, has led to the displacement of over 75,400 people, affecting more than two million in total.

Ongoing severe weather conditions continue to hinder relief efforts, with the government closing schools and offices across Luzon.

The death toll is expected to rise

Philippines: 24 killed as tropical storm triggers floods, landslides

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:50 pm Oct 24, 202402:50 pm

What's the story Tropical Storm Trami has left at least 24 people dead in the northeastern Philippines, with most of the deaths due to drowning in the Bicol region and Quezon province. The death toll is expected to rise as more reports come in from areas cut off by flooding and landslides. The storm has triggered widespread flooding and landslides, sweeping away vehicles and marooning residents on rooftops.

Relief efforts

Storm's impact and government response

In wake of the disaster, the government has closed schools and offices throughout Luzon, barring those engaged in disaster response. Trami hit land in Isabela province after midnight and passed over Aguinaldo town in Ifugao with winds of 95kph (95km/h) and gusts of up to 160kph (159km/h). It is expected to reach the South China Sea later on Thursday.

Hardest hit

Bicol region and Naga city bear the brunt

The Bicol region, southeast of Manila, has been worst affected with at least 20 people killed. Among the dead are seven residents of Naga city which witnessed flash floods as Trami neared. The city received over two months' worth of rainfall in 24 hours at high tide. Regional police chief Brigadier General Andre Dizon said "we can't rescue them all at once because there are so many and we need additional motorboats."

Displacement

Over 2 million people affected by the storm

Flash floods in Naga city submerged vehicles, while mudflows from Mayon volcano engulfed several others in Albay province. The storm continues to hamper relief efforts with ongoing severe weather conditions. More than two million people have been affected by Trami, with 75,400 displaced from their homes seeking shelter on safer ground.