28 killed in fire at shoe factory in eastern China

Presidential response

President Xi orders all-out efforts to rescue trapped people

President Xi Jinping ordered "all-out" efforts to rescue those trapped and treat the injured. "The cause of the accident should be identified as soon as possible and... those responsible must be strictly held accountable," Xi said. He also noted there had been "several major industrial safety accidents" in China so far this year. "All regions and relevant departments must draw profound lessons from these incidents," he said, adding they should "implement rigorous and effective safety measures."