28 killed in fire at shoe factory in eastern China
What's the story
A devastating fire broke out at the Huiteng Shoes factory in Jinjiang, Fujian province, eastern China, on Thursday. The incident left at least 28 people dead and several others feared trapped inside the building. The blaze started around noon (0400 GMT) and quickly spread through the multi-story structure, sending thick black smoke into the sky.
Rescue efforts
Rescuers facing challenges due to blocked stairwells
The Ministry of Emergency Management dispatched 183 firefighters and 35 fire engines from nearby Quanzhou to combat the blaze. However, Jinjiang fire chief Du Zhenzhou said rescuers had difficulty reaching the upper floors due to stairwells being blocked by shoe materials. The factory contained adhesives and raw materials used in shoe manufacturing, which likely fueled the fire.
Presidential response
President Xi orders all-out efforts to rescue trapped people
President Xi Jinping ordered "all-out" efforts to rescue those trapped and treat the injured. "The cause of the accident should be identified as soon as possible and... those responsible must be strictly held accountable," Xi said. He also noted there had been "several major industrial safety accidents" in China so far this year. "All regions and relevant departments must draw profound lessons from these incidents," he said, adding they should "implement rigorous and effective safety measures."
Twitter Post
Video shows massive fire
At least 28 killed in a fire at the Huiteng shoe factory in Jinjiang, China. State media reports people feared trapped. pic.twitter.com/MVZ2Lfx77W— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 9, 2026
Industrial significance
Chendai township produces over 1 billion pairs of sports shoes
The Huiteng Shoes factory is located in Chendai township, a major center of China's footwear industry. The area produces over one billion pairs of sports shoes annually. Jinjiang alone accounts for about one in every five pairs of sports shoes produced globally, supplying items for both local and foreign markets.