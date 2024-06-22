In brief Simplifying... In brief Columbia University deans have been suspended following the spread of offensive texts mocking antisemitism, including a sarcastic comment about an article discussing rising antisemitic sentiment.

The university is investigating the incident and has reaffirmed its commitment to combating antisemitism.

This comes after the university became a hub for anti-Israel protests, leading to student suspensions for refusing to leave an on-campus campsite.

Columbia deans suspended over offensive texts mocking antisemitism

By Chanshimla Varah 06:04 pm Jun 22, 202406:04 pm

What's the story Three associate deans at Columbia University have been suspended following a series of offensive text messages exchanged during a panel discussion on antisemitism held on May 31. The panel focused on Jewish life and the rising antisemitism on campus, particularly in light of Israel's war against Hamas. The individuals involved in the text exchange are Josef Sorett, Susan Chang-Kim, Matthew Patashnick, and Cristen Kromm, all holding administrative positions at the Ivy League institution.

Controversy

Offensive texts spread online, sparking controversy

The offensive texts were captured by an alumnus attending the event and quickly spread online. Among the messages was a vomiting face emoji sent by Kromm, dean of undergraduate student life, in reference to an op-ed written by the campus rabbi about rising antisemitic sentiment. Kromm also made a sarcastic comment about the article as a Jewish alumna shared her daughter's experiences with hostility on campus.

Apologies

Deans accused of exploiting situation, apologies follow

Patashnick, Columbia's associate dean for student and family support, was also seen accusing an unidentified panel member of exploiting the situation for its "fundraising potential." Chang-Kim, vice dean and chief administrative officer of Columbia College, responded to this message with "Double Urgh." Sorett later apologized to Columbia's Board of Visitors for the harm caused by these messages. At the same time, he described the public exposure of their private conversation as an invasion of privacy.

Investigation

Columbia University investigates incident, reaffirms commitment

In a missive, Sorett "reiterated his commitment to learning from this situation and other incidents over the last year to build a community of respect and healthy dialogue." According to the Beacon, he had not been placed on leave as of Friday night. Following the incident, a spokesperson for Columbia University stated their commitment to combating antisemitism and ensuring that all members of their community feel safe and valued.

Campus protest

University begins suspending students

The Morningside Heights campus of Columbia University earlier became the center of anti-Israel demonstration activities following Israel's retaliatory bombardment of the Gaza Strip in October of last year. Throughout the fall and spring, hundreds of protestors set up temporary tents on the $90,000-per-year school's campus. Occasionally, police clashed with them as they were called in to disperse the unruly gatherings. Last month, the university began suspending students who refused to leave the on-campus campsite, despite the administration's deadline.