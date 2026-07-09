Another powerful storm threatens China after flood kills 39
What's the story
Super Typhoon Bavi, one of the strongest storms in recent years, is headed toward Taiwan and China's eastern coast. The storm comes as China grapples with some of its worst flooding in years, killing around 39 people across multiple provinces. Around 900 snakes, including venomous cobras, had also escaped from a farm in Hengzhou after it was damaged by flooding, with some residents suffering snakebites. Bavi is expected to pass northern Taiwan before hitting China's Fujian province on Saturday evening.
Preparations underway
Taiwan imposes traffic restrictions, suspended ferry services
Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te has urged citizens to prepare emergency supplies and shared a video on how to pack a grab bag for three days of survival. The island has already suspended ferry services, closed tourist attractions, and imposed traffic restrictions in anticipation of the storm. If Bavi maintains its current intensity, it could become the strongest typhoon to hit this region since Super Typhoon Kong-rey in 2024, according to AccuWeather.
Previous destruction
Bavi wreaked havoc on Rota island
Bavi had earlier wreaked havoc on Rota in the Northern Mariana Islands, with maximum sustained winds of 290km per hour. The storm left most of the island's residents without power and communications. It also dumped over 20-inch of rain on Guam. Scientists have attributed Bavi's rapid intensification to unusually warm ocean waters, with sea surface temperatures across the western Pacific being 2-3C above average for this time of year.
Flood concerns
Japan warns of violent winds, possible landslides
Taiwan's mountainous terrain could lead to rainfall of up to 1,000mm in two days. Officials in Taipei have warned of wind gusts up to 149km/h and possible flooding. Landslide-prone routes are under close monitoring as Bavi approaches. Japan's meteorological agency has also advised Okinawa residents to be on high alert for violent winds and possible landslides due to the storm.
Flooding crisis
China already battling severe flooding
China is already battling severe flooding, with a landslide in Gansu province killing at least 21 people this week. Typhoon Maysak also killed at least six people in Guangxi and forced the evacuation of 480,000 people. Thunderstorms and gale-force winds have killed another 11 people in Hubei province. China officially began its annual flood season on July 1, but meteorologists warn that global warming and El Nino could complicate disaster prevention efforts this year.