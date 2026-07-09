Bavi has already wreaked havoc on Rota

Another powerful storm threatens China after flood kills 39

By Chanshimla Varah 03:50 pm Jul 09, 202603:50 pm

What's the story

Super Typhoon Bavi, one of the strongest storms in recent years, is headed toward Taiwan and China's eastern coast. The storm comes as China grapples with some of its worst flooding in years, killing around 39 people across multiple provinces. Around 900 snakes, including venomous cobras, had also escaped from a farm in Hengzhou after it was damaged by flooding, with some residents suffering snakebites. Bavi is expected to pass northern Taiwan before hitting China's Fujian province on Saturday evening.