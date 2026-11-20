Aberdeen surgeon urges police probe into 19 preventable surgical deaths
A senior surgeon at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is calling for a police investigation after at least 19 patients died from preventable surgical complications between 2015 and 2021.
Dr. Mohammed Habib says NHS Grampian, the health board in charge, failed to take the correct action quickly enough after his repeated warnings about patient safety.
An expert report confirmed these deaths were linked to "serious adverse events."
NHS Grampian vows patient safety review
NHS Grampian says it's committed to patient safety and is looking into the cases, promising to review any new evidence that comes up.
Even though an expert review found the death rate within liver and pancreatic surgery at the hospital was much higher than average, Scotland's First Minister John Swinney hasn't agreed to a criminal investigation yet.
The situation has sparked calls for urgent reforms and more transparency at NHS Grampian.