Afghan Taliban opens $5 million Wakhan Corridor road to China
Afghanistan's Taliban government inaugurated a new road connecting Afghanistan to China's Xinjiang region via the Wakhan Corridor.
Reportedly built for more than $5 million and backed by the Taliban government, this project is all about boosting trade and making it easier for the two countries to work together.
It also fits into China's bigger plan to secure its borders and improve trade routes in the region.
China asks Taliban to curb militants
This isn't just any road: it sits near some pretty tense borders between India, Pakistan, and China.
For now, it's a rough 121-kilometer stretch that isn't quite ready for big business yet. Still, it could eventually give China another way to move goods around.
Security is a big concern too; China has asked the Taliban to keep militant threats in check.
India will want to watch how this develops since it could affect regional security and future trade routes.