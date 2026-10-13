Afghan Taliban opens $5 million Wakhan Corridor road to China

This isn't just any road: it sits near some pretty tense borders between India, Pakistan, and China.

For now, it's a rough 121-kilometer stretch that isn't quite ready for big business yet. Still, it could eventually give China another way to move goods around.

Security is a big concern too; China has asked the Taliban to keep militant threats in check.

India will want to watch how this develops since it could affect regional security and future trade routes.