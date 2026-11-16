After violent protests Bangladesh sends 10 BGB platoons to Gopalganj
Bangladesh just sent 10 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to Gopalganj, the hometown of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, after a wave of protests turned violent.
Supporters of the banned Awami League damaged public property and a police vehicle over the weekend, leading the government to quickly transfer top district officials in hopes of calming things down.
BGB uses drones and body cameras
To keep things under control, BGB teams are now using armored vehicles, drones, and body cameras for real-time monitoring straight from headquarters.
These extra measures show how seriously the government is taking the situation, especially with reports of Sheikh Hasina's planned return to Bangladesh in December.