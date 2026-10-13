Air France complies with Israeli ban affecting crew including Pakistanis
Air France has confirmed it is complying with new rules from Israel, which block pilots and cabin crew holding the nationality or dual nationality of countries without diplomatic relations with Israel, including Pakistan, from flying to or over Israel anymore.
This follows new rules from Israel, which blocks pilots and cabin crew holding the nationality or dual nationality of countries without diplomatic ties.
The change affects flights headed to Tel Aviv, and staff have already been notified.
Airlines respond after alleged flydubai attempt
This move comes right after the alleged attempted hijacking of a Flydubai flight on September 30, 2026.
Air France has told employees there could be penalties for not following the ban, showing how seriously they're taking these new rules.
Smartwings said its operations were unaffected and it would comply, while United said it had nothing to share.