Alexander Darchiev, Russia's ambassador to the US dies at 66
Alexander Darchiev, Russia's ambassador to the US has passed away at 66.
The Russian Foreign Ministry shared the news on Wednesday but didn't mention why.
Darchiev was respected for his diplomatic skills and played a big part in shaping Russia-US relations.
Appointed by President Putin in 2025
Appointed by President Putin in 2025, Darchiev was known for his deep knowledge of US affairs and open criticism of Western policies.
The Russian Foreign Ministry called his sudden passing a significant loss and praised his dedication to diplomacy, sending heartfelt condolences to his family.