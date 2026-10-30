Antalya tornado kills 4 amid heavy rain in Greece, Turkey
Central Greece and western Turkey are on high alert as heavy rain and flooding threaten the region.
Strong winds and downpours are expected to continue, with forecasts calling for a further 100-150mm more rain.
This follows a tragic tornado in Antalya, Turkey, where four construction workers lost their lives during recent storms.
Greece, Turkey issue severe rainfall warnings
An area of low pressure in the region is driving these intense thunderstorms across southeastern Europe and Turkey.
The wild weather has led to major disruptions, while global events like Cyclone Arnab in India and Typhoon In-fa in the Pacific are also shaking up weather patterns worldwide.
Authorities in Greece and Turkey have released severe rainfall and flooding warnings to keep people safe as these extreme conditions continue.