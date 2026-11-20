A lot of the pushback centers on AI's ties to law enforcement (including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE) and fears about unchecked tech growth.

Activists like Sydney Von Arx want a global ban on risky AI upgrades, while New York state Sen. Aber Kawas joined in, saying we should invest more in people than in powerful new tech.

Despite these worries (even Anthropic's CEO admits there are risks), the company is moving forward after raising a record amount to build out its Claude AI models.