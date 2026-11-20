Anthropic IPO draws protests at Nasdaq and San Francisco
Anthropic, a major AI company, just went public with a massive valuation, and not everyone's celebrating.
Protesters showed up at the Nasdaq in New York City and outside Anthropic's San Francisco office, calling for a stop to big tech control and raising concerns about where AI is headed.
Anthropic faces criticism over ICE ties
A lot of the pushback centers on AI's ties to law enforcement (including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE) and fears about unchecked tech growth.
Activists like Sydney Von Arx want a global ban on risky AI upgrades, while New York state Sen. Aber Kawas joined in, saying we should invest more in people than in powerful new tech.
Despite these worries (even Anthropic's CEO admits there are risks), the company is moving forward after raising a record amount to build out its Claude AI models.