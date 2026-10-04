Anthropic seeks ethical personhood for Claude, Pope Leo XIV opposes
Anthropic, the team behind the Claude AI, wants its chatbot to have ethical personhood: basically, the same rights humans get. To make this happen, it is reaching out to religious leaders worldwide.
But Pope Leo XIV is not on board; in his treatise Magnifica Humanitas, he says AIs like Claude do not have real feelings or consciousness, so they should not be treated as people.
Many people who look at AI as an algorithm that is only good at generating the right kind of tokens see AI as just smart code.
Meta's Muse and Apple's Mac permissions
While this debate heats up, Meta announced Muse Home Link for smart homes (think Alexa+), and Apple added a Mac security feature that stops AI agents from automatically gaining full control of computers and requires explicit permissions before they access a user's data and files.
The race is on, not just to build smarter AIs but also to protect your privacy along the way.