Anthropic seeks ethical personhood for Claude, Pope Leo XIV opposes

Anthropic, the team behind the Claude AI, wants its chatbot to have ethical personhood: basically, the same rights humans get. To make this happen, it is reaching out to religious leaders worldwide.

But Pope Leo XIV is not on board; in his treatise Magnifica Humanitas, he says AIs like Claude do not have real feelings or consciousness, so they should not be treated as people.

Many people who look at AI as an algorithm that is only good at generating the right kind of tokens see AI as just smart code.