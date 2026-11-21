Antonio Costa suggests €1.582 trillion EU budget, digital tax debated
The EU is looking to tighten its belt for 2028-2034, with Antonio Costa suggesting a trimmed-down budget of €1.582 trillion, much less than earlier drafts.
To help balance things out, there's also talk of a new digital tax aimed at large corporations, especially the big tech players.
EU budget trims hit Competitiveness Fund
Most of the cuts hit the European Competitiveness Fund, which is meant to keep EU industries strong against rivals like China and the US
Agriculture funding mostly dodges these reductions.
Not everyone's thrilled: France says farmers still aren't protected enough, the European Parliament's chief budget negotiator, Siegfried Muresan, called the plan "unacceptable," and Germany wants fairer sharing of the burden.
Leaders will hash it all out at a summit on November 26-27.