APEC Shenzhen: US China, Russia to start nuclear risk dialogue
The APEC summit in Shenzhen wrapped up with a major announcement: China, Russia, and the US agreed to start a nuclear risk dialogue.
There was also some buzz when a compact, black, hard-shelled briefcase, believed to contain the keys to Russia's nuclear arsenal, made an appearance.
Claudia Sheinbaum flies economy, Trump gestures
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum turned heads by flying economy class while many of the 21 heads of state attending this week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum arrived in private jets, a nod to her country's budget-friendly policies.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump shared a friendly escalator helping hand with China's Xi Jinping (plus a warm moment with Russia's Putin), bringing some unexpected human touches to high-stakes politics.