Arfan Ali charged over stabbing of Bradford councilor Ibrar Ali
Bradford councilor Ibrar Ali was stabbed on November 19 on Thornbury Avenue.
Police have charged Arfan Ali, 32, with attempted murder, assault, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He's set to appear in court soon.
Ibrar Ali hospitalized, community development manager
Councillor Ali is in the hospital with serious but stable injuries.
Elected this May for the Bradford Moor ward, he's known for his hands-on work as a community development manager at The Leap charity and for co-founding the Leeds Road Festival, a big deal for local culture and community spirit.