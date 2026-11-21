Ashulia garment protests demand 30,000 taka, clashes shut 50 factories
Big protests hit Bangladesh's garment industry this weekend, with workers demanding a higher minimum wage of 30,000 taka.
The unrest led to at least 50 factories shutting down temporarily, especially in Ashulia near Dhaka, after clashes broke out between workers and police.
Garment workers block roads, production halted
Rising living costs have made it tough for workers to get by on their current wages. Many blocked roads and halted production to push for better pay.
Police used tear gas to break up crowds, but things calmed down by noon.
While some factories closed indefinitely, others in the area kept running without trouble.