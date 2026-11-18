At APEC, Xi Jinping urges removing trade and investment barriers
Chinese President Xi Jinping just kicked off the APEC summit by calling for removing trade and investment barriers.
With important meetings coming up with US President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xi made it clear that China is ready to lower tariffs, open its markets wider, and let foreign businesses fully into its manufacturing sector.
Xi Jinping unveils Shenzhen market reforms
Xi also rolled out a new strategy in Shenzhen to make China's economy even more connected globally.
The idea? Major reforms that give foreign companies better access and help boost China's role in the world economy, especially as these high-stakes talks with Trump and Putin get underway.
As Xi put it, China will not only cut tariffs and expand market access, but also go a step further, highlighting how crucial open markets are for everyone's growth.