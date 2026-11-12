At least 22 killed, 10 kidnapped in Ituri ADF attacks
At least 22 people lost their lives and 10 others were kidnapped after Islamic State-linked Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked eight locations in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo's Ituri province near the Uganda border.
These attacks were reported by local groups, with authorities saying the military was working to curb the group's activities.
ADF persists, complicates Ebola response
The ADF, originally from Uganda and tied to ISIS since 2019, has remained a serious problem despite joint military efforts.
Their violence makes it even harder for the region to deal with other issues, like an Ebola outbreak that's already claimed over 5,000 lives, leaving communities struggling on multiple fronts.