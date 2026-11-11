At least 300 Italian schools evacuated after bomb threat emails
At least 300 schools across Italy had to evacuate on Wednesday after receiving bomb-threat emails.
The messages, signed by someone calling themselves "Mikhail Andropov, leader of the Vilayat of Misoginistan," came amid rising concerns in Europe about so-called hybrid warfare threats.
Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara said even more schools could be affected as the situation unfolds.
Rome schools move students, police investigate
School officials in Rome moved students to safe spots and kept parents updated.
Police have launched an investigation to track down who sent the threats.