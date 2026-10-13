At Ohio rally Trump repeats false Somali and Haitian claims

The rally doubled down on Trump's tough stance on immigration while supporting Republicans in close races.

It also came as reports surfaced about the Department of Homeland Security searching Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington home (she is a Somali immigrant who represents a Minnesota district).

On top of that, there was backlash over misleading mailers from a Republican-linked PAC trying to sway voters with false information about an independent Senate candidate, Greg Levy, who called out the move and is considering legal action.