What was supposed to be a romantic marriage proposal turned deadly after a woman fell down a 650-foot cliff merely moments after saying "yes" to her partner. As per reports, the incident occurred shortly after a 27-year-old man proposed to his girlfriend in Carinthia, Austria. The woman accepted the proposal moments before slipping off the Falkert mountain there. Miraculously, she survived!

The incident took place on December 27

The incident took place on December 27, a day after the couple had trekked up the said mountain. The woman, 32, survived the drop, owing to the snow breaking her fall. Her partner, in an attempt to hold on to her, also lost his footing and fell 50 feet through the air. He was left gripping a cliff edge.

Both were rescued, given medical treatment

Fortunately, both of them were rescued after the woman was found lying unconscious by a passerby, who contacted emergency services. The groom-to-be, however, had to be rescued by a helicopter using a rope, from the cliff that he was clinging on to. The couple was then given medical treatment, with the man being diagnosed with a vertebrate fracture.

'The two were extremely lucky'