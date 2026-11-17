Awami League and National Citizen Party supporters clash in Romford
Things got heated in Romford, London on Monday night (November 16) when supporters of Bangladesh's Awami League and the National Citizen Party (NCP) clashed outside a reception for NCP chief Nahid Islam.
Eggs and bottles were reportedly thrown, turning the scene into a street fight until police stepped in with baton charges to break it up.
Nahid Islam calls for UK investigation
Nahid Islam managed to escape through a back exit, but several people were injured and needed hospital care.
Islam later condemned the attack, saying Awami League affiliates have been targeting expatriates and students, and called for a United Kingdom investigation.
The clash reflects rising political tensions among Bangladeshis abroad as former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prepares to return home.