Azerbaijan's school hijab restriction sparks boycotts at least 2 schools
World
Azerbaijan has restricted hijabs in schools, sparking class boycotts at at least two schools.
Since September 21, 2026, some students and teachers wearing hijabs have been turned away, leading to frustration in this mostly Muslim nation.
Officials cite secularism, critics cite rights
The government says the ban keeps schools secular and follows the constitution's separation of religion from state.
Officials argue it's about uniformity and professionalism in dress codes.
But many people feel this clashes with their rights to education and religious freedom, fueling ongoing debates and calls for change.