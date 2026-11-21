Balen Shah visits New Delhi to boost ties and infrastructure
Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah is making his first major trip to New Delhi on Sunday, stepping away from his usual approach of saying he would not undertake any foreign visits during the first year of his premiership since his election in March (2026).
The visit is all about building stronger ties with India and bringing new energy to Nepal's infrastructure and economy.
Shah and Indian leaders discuss energy
Shah and India's leaders will kick off projects focused on better connectivity and energy sharing.
They'll also talk about exporting more Nepali electricity to India, a possible $2 billion financial package from India for Nepal's infrastructure and flood recovery, and maybe even adding more flight routes between the countries.
Plus, a joint vision document is expected to be launched, a fresh chapter in India-Nepal friendship.