Baloch separatists blow up Khadkocha bridge, halt Quetta Karachi traffic
A major bridge on the Quetta-Karachi highway was blown up by Baloch separatists in Balochistan's Mastung district.
The blast has completely cut off traffic between Quetta and Karachi, disrupting a key transport route and bringing traffic between the two cities to a halt, likely to affect the movement of vehicles and goods.
Khadkocha blast highlights Balochistan security struggles
The destroyed bridge, located in Khadkocha, highlights the ongoing security struggles in Balochistan.
Attacks like this are part of a long-running push by local groups for more control over their region's resources.
With the highway being vital for everyday movement and supplies, its closure shows just how vulnerable important infrastructure can be in areas facing unrest.