Meet Kashish Chaudhary, Balochistan's first Hindu woman assistant commissioner
What's the story
Kashish Chaudhary, 25, has made history by becoming the first female from the minority Hindu community to be appointed assistant commissioner in Balochistan.
She earned the role after clearing the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam.
The young trailblazer comes from Noshki, a remote town in the Chagai district, and has dedicated herself to women's empowerment and provincial development.
Official meeting
Meeting with Balochistan Chief Minister
Chaudhary, accompanied by her father, Girdhari Lal, met Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti in Quetta on Monday.
During the meeting, she shared her aim to work for the progress of women, support minority communities, and help in the overall development of the province.
"It is a matter of great pride for me that my daughter has become an assistant commissioner due to her hard work and commitment," Lal told reporters after meeting CM Bugti.
Twitter Post
Chaudhary meeting CM
وزیر اعلیٰ بلوچستان سے کم عمر اقلیتی افسر اسسٹنٹ کمشنر کشش چوہدری کی ملاقات، کشش چوہدری نے اپنی محنت، لگن اور استقامت سے نہ صرف اپنی صلاحیتوں کا لوہا منوایا بلکہ اقلیتی برادری کے دیگر نوجوانوں کے لیے بھی مشعلِ راہ بن گئی ہیں، میر سرفراز بگٹی@PakSarfrazbugti pic.twitter.com/JaQaomXzhT— Chief Minister's Office Balochistan (@CMOBalochistan) May 12, 2025
Hard work pays off
Chaudhary's journey to success
However, Chaudhary's road to success wasn't easy.
For three years, she studied for at least eight hours daily to prepare for the BPSC exam.
In an interview with SAMAA TV, she said, "Discipline, hard work, and the desire to contribute to society have driven me throughout this journey."
Chaudhary is among a rising number of Hindu women in Pakistan who are shattering social, religious, and cultural ceilings to achieve important positions.
Breaking barriers
Rising Hindu women in Pakistan's public service
In July 2022, Manisha Ropeta became the first Hindu woman to be appointed Superintendent of Police in Karachi.
Thirty-five-year-old Pushpa Kumari Kohli also cleared the Sindh Public Service Examination a few years ago and now works as a sub-inspector in Karachi Police.
Another woman, Suman Pawan Bodani, currently serves as a civil judge in Hyderabad, Pakistan, having been first appointed in her hometown of Shahdadkot, Sindh, in 2019.
Most of Pakistan's Hindu population lives in Sindh province.