What's the story

Kashish Chaudhary, 25, has made history by becoming the first female from the minority Hindu community to be appointed assistant commissioner in Balochistan.

She earned the role after clearing the Balochistan Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam.

The young trailblazer comes from Noshki, a remote town in the Chagai district, and has dedicated herself to women's empowerment and provincial development.