Bangladesh considers moving UN court for Hasina's extradition from India
What's the story
Bangladesh's parliament speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has said that Dhaka might move the International Court of Justice (ICJ) if India fails to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, BBC Urdu reported. "If India does not comply, we will approach the International Court of Justice," said while speaking to journalists in Islamabad on Thursday. Ahmed is on a six-day visit to Pakistan. He also said that if Hasina does return to Dhaka, she will be arrested and sent to jail.
Extradition tensions
Hasina's planned return and the ensuing controversy
Hasina, who has been in exile in New Delhi since her ouster in 2024, plans to return to Bangladesh on December 16.
The date is significant, as it marks Victory Day or Bijoy Dibosh, commemorating the end of the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War.
However, her announcement has drawn criticism from the current government, which has argued that the only return that will be acceptable would be a legal extradition.
Historical grievances
Ahmed blames India for Bangladesh's plight in 1971
"Sheikh Hasina Wajid's announcements of her return are just to keep her workers motivated, she will not return to Bangladesh," he said.
Ahmed also slammed India for its alleged role in "weakening Pakistan" during the 1971 Liberation War, claiming that India did not help Bengalis.
"Over the past 15 years, Bangladesh had become a colony of a neighboring country, causing severe hardship to its people," he was quoted as saying.
Accusations intensify
Back in Dhaka, government is furious over Hasina
In Dhaka, state minister for foreign affairs Humaiun Kobir called Hasina a "terrorist" at a press briefing.
He said India is now realizing the difficulties of harboring her on its territory.
"If you invite someone into your home and later find that they are behaving so irrationally and making such outrageous remarks that you cannot throw them out but have to tolerate them, the situation becomes an irritating problem," Kobir said.
Legal proceedings
Hasina was tried in absentia and sentenced to death
India's Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday that the extradition request was being examined through the "established process," adding that a voluntary return would be a separate matter.
Asked about reports that Hasina would be handcuffed and taken into custody if she returned, Jaiswal said the matter was between her and the current Bangladesh government.
Hasina was tried in absentia and sentenced to death for crimes against humanity during the July 2024 uprising.