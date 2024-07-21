In short Simplifying... In short Bangladesh has been experiencing violent protests due to a controversial quota system, which reserves up to 30% of government jobs for relatives of 1971 independence war veterans.

In response, the court has now significantly reduced these quotas, leaving only 5% of jobs for war veterans' children and an additional 2% for other categories.

This means that 93% of government jobs will now be merit-based, open to all candidates.

By Chanshimla Varah 02:38 pm Jul 21, 202402:38 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court of Bangladesh has scrapped most quotas for government jobs in the wake of student-led protests that have resulted in over 130 fatalities, as per local media reports. The court's Appellate Division overturned a lower court order that had reinstated these quotas just last month. Attorney General AM Amin Uddin told AFP news agency, "The Supreme Court has said the High Court verdict was illegal."

Context

Why does this story matter?

Cities across Bangladesh have been rocked by violent protests since last month, after the lower court reinstated the quota system. The quota system calls for the reservation of up to 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans from the country's 1971 war of independence against Pakistan. Students protesting against the quota system argue that it is discriminatory and are demanding merit-based recruitment. This quota system was initially abolished in 2018 after massive protests.

Reserved positions

Limited quotas remain for specific categories

As per the new order, only a small percentage of civil service jobs would remain reserved under specific categories, Uddin clarified. According to him, 5% of these positions will be set aside for children of independence war veterans. Additionally, an extra 2% will be reserved for other categories. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that 93% of government jobs will be open to candidates on merit, without quotas.